Blue-green algae has been found in Lake Superior near Scott Drive in Shuniah.
The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks has confirmed the blue-green algae in a water sample collected on July 25.
People are reminded to avoid water whenever a blue-green algae bloom is present and to wait two weeks after it has dissipated.
It is also important to avoid drinking the water, using it for household purposes or swimming in it.
It is advised to keep pets away from the water so they don’t drink it.
Blue-green algae are microscopic organisms that are naturally present in lakes and streams. They are usually present in low numbers but can rapidly increase in warm, shallow, surface water that receives much sun. When this happens, they can form blooms that make the water look like green pea soup or turquoise paint.
If contact with a blue-green algae bloom does occur, wash with soap and water and rinse with clean water to remove the algae.
If a blue-green algae bloom is seen, people are asked to report it to the Spills Action Centre at 1-800-268- 6060.
Questions about water sampling should be directed to the MECP office in Thunder Bay at 807-475-1205. Questions about the health effects of blue-green algae blooms can be directed at the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at 807-625-5900 to speak with a public health inspector.
