Public health officials in the Dryden area are advising bathers to avoid swimming in Ghost Lake due to a suspected bloom of blue-green algae.
“At this time, the results (of tests) are not known, and the beach has been closed,” a Northwestern Health Unit news release said Wednesday.
Some blue-green algae produce toxins that can pose a health risk to people and animals when they are exposed to them in large amounts, the health unit said.
In general, officials advise waiting two weeks after a bloom has disappeared before resuming normal activities in the water.
