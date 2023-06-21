The Thunder Bay Police Services Board has appointed a new chairperson and vice-chairperson.
Effective July 1, Karen Machado will be the board’s chairperson and Denise Baxter will take on the role of vice-chairperson.
Machado, a member of the Red Rock band and a resident of Thunder Bay for 50 years, was appointed to the board by the province in January of this year. She has 34 years of experience in Ontario public service including with the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of the Solicitor General, the latter of which she held the positions of deputy superintendent of administration at the Thunder Bay Jail and Correctional Centre, and was superintendent of both facilities.
“I am honoured and proud to have been appointed to this important role on the board,” Machado said in a news release. “I am eager to lead the board and continue the work that is already underway.”
Baxter joined the board in February as a civilian member chosen by Thunder Bay city council. A member of Marten Falls First Nation, Baxter has been the vice-provost of Indigenous initiatives at Lakehead University since 2017 and has previously worked for public school boards, the Ministry of Education and First Nations private schools.
“The last several months as a board member has taught me a lot about what needs to get done and where we need to go both as a community and as a board,” Baxter said. “Being able to continue that work with the other members and Karen at the helm, is a true honour.”
Both Machado and Baxter served on the committee that selected the new police chief.
Police services board administrator Malcom Mercer congratulated both Machado and Baxter on behalf of the board on Tuesday on their new appointments.
“Their experience as board members and their work within the community will help to lead us in the right direction,” he said.
