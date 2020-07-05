Players of a board game have the chance to own a piece of Thunder Bay’s most famous landmarks.
Thunder Bay-Opoly is a board game based on Monopoly — one of the best-selling games in history.
“We have a hundred different games across Canada,” Jean-Paul Teskey, senior vice-president of Outset Media, told The Chronicle-Journal on Tuesday.
The Canadian owned Outset Media partnered with Walmart Canada to start the limited edition Thunder Bay-Opoly. The first shipment of 120 games already sold out, according to Teskey.
Another 360 games have been ordered for Walmart’s Thunder Bay stores, which Teskey expects to be available in stores later this week or early next week.
“Walmart a year and a half ago were the ones who approached us to celebrate communities across the country and it started with the usual suspects of Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal,” said Teskey.
Once the games were out for the larger centres, games were created for smaller communities, which Teskey said far surpassed the sales of the games in large cities.
“Sarnia has out-sold Toronto-Opoly probably ten-to-one, which is unbelievable,” said Teskey.
The focus for Outset Media this year has been on mid-sized communities.
Teskey said those mid-size places “really embrace the whole idea behind this and appreciates the uniqueness.”
Outset Media have offices in western and eastern Canada along with Ontario, and was founded on the game Canadian Trivia.
“Our research team and product development team are really well versed in all things in Canada,” said Teskey.
Landmarks featured in Thunder Bay-Opoly include the Terry Fox Monument, Lakehead University and several city streets like Red River Road, Arthur Street and Simpson Street and some local businesses.
When the game sells out, it is still to be determined whether another run of Thunder Bay-Opoly games will be produced.
