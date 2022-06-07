A 71-year-old Wisconsin man died after a boat capsized on Clay Lake.
Dryden OPP responded to the incident on Saturday around 5:15 p.m.
Two people had been fishing near rapids when their boat capsized.
One person was able to hang onto the boat and call for help. They were later rescued by employees from a nearby lodge.
The OPP’s emergency response team chartered a helicopter to search for the other person.
David Nitzel, of Rhineland, Wis., was found and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.