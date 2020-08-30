Greg Heroux was relieved to finally have his catamaran arrive in the Thunder Bay harbour.
The vessel sailed into the port on Aug. 16 after a four-week voyage from Martinique in the Caribbean.
“It is an incredible relief after all the planning that went wrong,” said Greg Heroux, owner of SailSuperior.com.
“The weird thing about it is this boat has come 4,000 miles and I have drove it 20 miles,” said Heroux, who was busy running his charter business.
The catamaran was delayed leaving the Caribbean because Martinique’s port was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once the catamaran was cleared to leave Martinique, a crew was hired to sail it to Canadian waters.
The catamaran is a Lagoon 500, and is 50 feet long by 28 feet wide that is valued at between $600,000 and $700,000.
It has a lot of deck space, said Heroux, with four to six different areas that will allow space for social distancing.
“It is kind of like a restaurant,” he said. “You can have a table to yourself or you can have the boat to yourself. You can book the whole boat if you have a big reception and if you don’t, you can just take a corner.”
The vessel can hold 25 to 35 people comfortably and has space to get inside out of bad weather and also has four suites for overnight stays.
Heroux was unsure what business was going to be like this summer but is very thankful to the people of Thunder Bay coming down to the marina and taking tours on the Superior Rock Hurricane Zodiac, and sailboats Frodo and Journeyer.
“This new addition to Sail Superior’s fleet represents a welcome addition to our tourism sector and a long-term game changer for Lake Superior and Great Lakes cruising,” said Paul Pepe, manager of Thunder Bay Tourism, who greeted the catamaran as it docked.
“It’s the only commercial passenger vessel of its kind on the lake, if not the entire Great Lakes providing visitors with a unique high quality way to access and explore the water.”
He said its arrival is encouraging to see in the midst of the pandemic.
The vessel is being named the Welcome — as a nod to the Welcome Ship that operated harbour tours from 1972 to 1993.
Heroux said the Welcome needs to be certified by Transport Canada before it can take people out for tours and he doesn’t expect that to happen before September.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also prevented Heroux from getting his captain’s licence.
Heroux will be concentrating getting the Welcome ready for tours for the 2021 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.