A Red Lake boater has a court date for an impaired charge.
On Saturday, Red Lake OPP stopped a boater after the vessel was being operated without appropriate lighting devices at 11:30 p.m. on Howey Bay. Police claim the boater was impaired by alcohol.
The individual was arrested and brought to the Red Lake OPP detachment for further testing.
Ryan Jenner, 39, has been charged with operating a vessel while impaired.
The accused was released from custody and has a court appearance on Sept. 14.
The charge has not been proven in court.
