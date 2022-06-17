Power-boat operators on the Lake of the Woods, Winnipeg River, Lac Seul and Rainy Lake watersheds are being asked to travel at slow speeds in the wake of extreme flooding in that region.
“Large wakes (created by boats) can have a detrimental effect on sandbag barriers protecting compromised shorelines and properties located on them,” a provincial bulletin said.
“Boaters (can) prevent wakes by travelling slowly, maintaining consistent speeds, and avoiding rapid deceleration,” it added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.