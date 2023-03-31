Each spring, about 220 members of Thunder Bay Yacht Club prepare to launch new summer experiences as well as their boats.
The pleasures of boating are as much about the journey as the destination.
The club’s New Crew program teaches the basic skills and information necessary to begin the journey to becoming a competent race crew or sailboat owner.
The program aims to provide opportunities to join the local sailboat racing scene by connecting the new crew with racing teams that need new members.
The New Crew program runs on June 3, 4, 10, and 11. It’s four full days, with morning classroom sessions, and afternoon on the water sessions integrating new knowledge with practical skills. The cost is $200 plus HST.
Inside the breakwall on Monday and Friday evenings you can see the dramatically coloured spinnakers and other sails of the boats competing in a casual race called a pursuit race. In a pursuit race, handicaps are used to assign staggered start times. Using these calculations, the boats start in order from slowest first, to fastest last.
As the race proceeds, the faster boats try to catch up, and the slower boats try to stay ahead. If every boat sailed perfectly, then in theory they would all finish at the same time, and in fact, the finishes are often very close. Because each boat’s start time is related to its speed potential, every boat has an equal opportunity to cross the finish line first and win the race.
As you walk along the waterfront path between Pier 1 and Pier 2 at marina park, there is a bench with a sign on it — the “crew bench.”
If sailboat racing appeals to you, have a seat there at 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday. Skippers that need crew for the evening race may invite you to sail on their boat that evening.
This way you can be introduced to the sailing environment and be part of the crew for the race.
Also this season there is the annual SUNORA, or Superior North Shore Regatta, whereby a small fleet navigates to Red Rock in August and back over a week-long period. This allows new sailors to learn about the region and gain experience to solo in the future.
Thunder Bay Yacht Club offers a starting point for people interested in sailing. Sail Thunder Bay also offers learn-to-sail programs for adults, children and youths throughout the summer. If you are interested in any of these programs, jump aboard the Thunder Bay Yacht Club’s website.
