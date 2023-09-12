A death investigation on Thunder Bay’s north side is now a private family matter, city police say.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a body possibly being discovered around 2 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Marina Park Drive and Water Street North.

The body of a deceased male was found by first responders and the major crimes and forensic identification unit became involved in the investigation, which police say became a private matter between next of kin and investigators.

The scene has been cleared by police.

