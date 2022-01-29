A murder is being investigated on Thunder Bay’s south side after the discovery of a body on Wednesday.
City police responded to a potential sudden death at a residence in the 300 block of Bethune Street just after noon. They confirmed the presence of a deceased man and the death is considered a murder.
The scene is being investigated by the police service’s forensic identification unit. A post-mortem exam on the body is scheduled to occur in Toronto.
Anyone who may have information about the incident is welcomed to call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
