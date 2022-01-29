At the scene

Thunder Bay Police secure the scene on Bethune Street on Friday afternoon. Police were made aware of a potential sudden death on Wednesday afternoon.

 The Chronicle-Journal

A murder is being investigated on Thunder Bay’s south side after the discovery of a body on Wednesday.

City police responded to a potential sudden death at a residence in the 300 block of Bethune Street just after noon. They confirmed the presence of a deceased man and the death is considered a murder.

The scene is being investigated by the police service’s forensic identification unit. A post-mortem exam on the body is scheduled to occur in Toronto.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is welcomed to call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.