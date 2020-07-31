Thunder Bay police are investigating the discovery of a body at a south-side park.
The deceased person was found at Franklin Street Park on Thursday morning.
Police say there was no immediate threat to public safety but had asked people to avoid the area as police processed the scene.
A large white tarp was covering a portion of the playground equipment on Thursday afternoon and police tape had been put up around the park.
The park, including the splash pad area, were later reopened to the public.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.