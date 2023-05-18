The Thunder Bay Police Service was investigating the death of a man following the discovery of a body on the city’s south side Thursday afternoon.
Police went to the 1300 block of Gore Street West at about 2:05 p.m. after a passerby discovered what appeared to be the body of an adult male.
The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.
There is no known ongoing public safety risk linked to this death investigation.
