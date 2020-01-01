Police have recovered the body of a 44-year-old man who was believed to have been inside a vehicle that sunk through an ice road near Wabassemoong First Nation on Thursday.
Provincial police say the crash took place about 100 kilometres north of Kenora at night.
They say search and recovery crews were called in to help with the investigation, and an underwater search team recovered the victim’s remains on Saturday.
