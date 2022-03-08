Someone was found dead inside an Atikokan home where a fire was reported on Saturday, OPP say.
They said the identity of the deceased person found in the O’Brien Street home isn’t being released now pending a post-mortem.
The Rainy River District OPP crime unit and the OPP forensic identification services unit are helping with the investigation, in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is welcomed to contact the Ontario Provincial Police by calling 1-888-310-1122.
