A body has been found floating in the Neebing River in Thunder Bay’s south side.
The deceased person was found around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a call to 911 reported that a body was seen in the river.
City police and fire service personnel went to the river behind the Arthur Street Marketplace, where the body was found.
Members of the city police’s major crimes unit are involved in the investigation. A post-mortem examination of the deceased is pending.
The immediate area around the river was cordoned off by police as the investigation continued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.