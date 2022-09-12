The deceased person in an investigation that began last week is Matthew Bouchard, who had been missing since Aug. 21, Thunder Bay police say.
Police and paramedics responded to reports of a body possibly being spotted in a waterway near the 100 block of Darrell Avenue just after noon on Aug. 31.
Bouchard, 38, of Thunder Bay, had last been seen on Aug. 21 around 3 p.m. in the 100 block area of Frederica St. W.
The Thunder Bay Police Service’s major crimes unit is continuing its investigation into Bouchard’s death, but the police service also thanks the civilian volunteers who helped in the search for Bouchard as well as members of the public who came forward with information.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
