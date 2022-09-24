Provincial police identified on Friday a 74-year-old Chapleau man whose body was recovered by provincial police divers this week in a remote lake.
Police said the body of Doug Lynn was recovered on Monday morning in Ruth Lake in the vicinity of an overturned canoe, two days after he had been reported missing.
Lynn had taken a canoe out on the Lake, which is located about 15 kilometres south of Chapleau, police said.
A cause of death wasn’t released on Friday.
