Two Ontario Fire Marshal investigators were en route Friday to the scene of a Geraldton house fire believed to have claimed the life of a young child.
Provincial police said police and firefighters were called to a Cyr Way home on the outskirts of town Thursday around 8:30 p.m.
The home on Kenogamisis Lake burned to the ground and its remains continued to smoulder Friday, police said.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.