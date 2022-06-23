An ongoing boil-water advisory at Neskantaga First Nation has become a national disgrace and a symbol of federal inaction, Indigenous advocacy groups said Wednesday.
“It is shameful that with all the talk of reconciliation, Neskantaga has surpassed the grim milestone of 10,000 days without clean drinking water,” Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Derek Fox said in a news release.
“New policies around operation and maintenance funding are vague, open-ended goals without firm timelines or accountability,” Fox added.
Neskantaga, which is located about 450 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, has been on a boil-water advisory since 1995 — the longest in Canada. About 300 people live in the remote community.
“A new water treatment plant was constructed in 2016, but due to equipment and infrastructure failures (its operation) continues to be delayed,” the NAN news release said.
