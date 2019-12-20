A new contract for the city’s Bombardier plant will bring up to 80 workers back to work.
By the end of this week more than 400 people will have been laid off at the Thunder Bay manufacturing plant in rounds of layoffs that began in early November and Unifor Local 1075 president Dominic Pasqualino said that number is just the Unifor members and doesn’t include any administration or management staff that have lost their jobs.
