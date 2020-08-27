Downbound train

David Van der Wee, chief operating officer for Bombardier

Transportation in the Americas, right, and Lindsay Fenton, Thunder Bay

Bombardier plant manager, look over the the assembly of an Eglinton

Crosstown street car, Wednesday.

 By Sandi Krasowski, CJ Staff

With nothing left in the pipeline and no contracts on the horizon, work

is drying up rapidly at the Thunder Bay Bombardier plant.

This October, 125 employees will be laid off with another 75 leaving in

early 2021.

“(Wednesday) I had to give the very sad news that even though we have

been working very hard to reinforce the pipeline by winning new

contracts, by moving work from other plants and bringing them in here,

and by doing retrofit and upgrades for Eglinton Crosstown, that

pipeline is diminishing . . . and it’s diminishing rapidly,” said David

Van der Wee, chief operating officer for Bombardier Transportation in

the Americas.

With 470 working in the plant today, Van der Wee says that 200 is a

significant number of people to lose, considering the plant employed

1,100 in the beginning of 2019.

“We are at the point right now, where after 2021, there is simply

nothing left in the pipeline,” he said calling this “today’s problem.”

“Just because we have work that brings us to the end of 2021, doesn’t

mean it’s a problem that we can solve in 2021.

“The decisions that need to be made to solve that problem and create a

bridge to the next series of work, needs to happen in the coming

weeks.”

