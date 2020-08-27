With nothing left in the pipeline and no contracts on the horizon, work
is drying up rapidly at the Thunder Bay Bombardier plant.
This October, 125 employees will be laid off with another 75 leaving in
early 2021.
“(Wednesday) I had to give the very sad news that even though we have
been working very hard to reinforce the pipeline by winning new
contracts, by moving work from other plants and bringing them in here,
and by doing retrofit and upgrades for Eglinton Crosstown, that
pipeline is diminishing . . . and it’s diminishing rapidly,” said David
Van der Wee, chief operating officer for Bombardier Transportation in
the Americas.
With 470 working in the plant today, Van der Wee says that 200 is a
significant number of people to lose, considering the plant employed
1,100 in the beginning of 2019.
“We are at the point right now, where after 2021, there is simply
nothing left in the pipeline,” he said calling this “today’s problem.”
“Just because we have work that brings us to the end of 2021, doesn’t
mean it’s a problem that we can solve in 2021.
“The decisions that need to be made to solve that problem and create a
bridge to the next series of work, needs to happen in the coming
weeks.”
