Sue Childs is overjoyed the Hope Classic curling bonspiel will return in 2022.
“I think everyone missed a lot during the pandemic and for those of us involved in the Hope, it’s become a yearly thing,” said Childs, chairperson of the Bearskin Airlines Hope Classic. “It’s our 25th year and we look forward to it so much that this is great we are getting together again.”
The Hope Classic is as much about camaraderie and friendship as it is about curling.
Twenty-five years ago, the bonspiel was started by Linda Buchan to raise money for the breast cancer support group. She died from breast cancer in 2002.
“When we started, it was to raise $5,000 for the support group and the first year it blew our minds,” said Childs, a friend of Buchan’s. “We raised $39,000 and we never looked back.”
Since it began, the Hope Classic has raised $3.3 million. Childs said the focus is on the Linda Buchan Centre for Breast Screening and Assessment and “how important it is to the women of Northwestern Ontario and how much this event has helped the Linda Buchan Centre.”
The Hope Classic will take place at the Fort William Curling Club from Feb. 25-27, 2022.
With COVID restrictions always changing, Childs said they can’t say how many teams they will be able to accommodate but they will have a better idea in the new year following the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Registration for the Hope Classic opened on Tuesday at Sleeping Giant Brewing Company, a new sponsor for the event. For more information go online at www.bearskinairlineshopeclassic.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.