The Bearskin Airlines Hope Classic is being postponed because of the rise of COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay.
The curling bonspiel, which raises funds for the Linda Buchan Screening and Assessment Centre, was set to celebrate its 25th anniversary this Feb. 25 to 27. However, the Hope Classic committee has decided to reschedule the event to Oct. 21 to 23 at the Fort William Curling Club in the hopes of operating the event with limited pandemic restrictions.
Forty-eight teams have registered for the Hope Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.