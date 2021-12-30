Christina Best, of Capreol, Ont., brought home $10,000 by winning the
December bonus draw of Thunder Bay 50/50 on Wednesday.
She purchased her tickets Tuesday after hearing about the draw from
her mother-in-law.
“After receiving the phone call that I had just won $10,000, I could
not believe it,” said Best.
“I started crying when I hung up the phone.
“My hubby and I are so excited that we will be able to catch up on
our bills as the pandemic hasn’t been easy on our family and we still
wanted to give our kids Christmas magic.”
Tickets for the December jackpot are still open until today at midnight.
The jackpot is over $2 million for Friday’s draw, the largest take-
home prize since the draw’s inception earlier this year.
Proceeds go to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation
for new equipment.
Questions about the draw can be sent to info@thunderbay5050.ca.
Tickets are available online at www.thunderbay5050.ca.
