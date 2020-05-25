Borderland Pride is launching a new campaign to celebrate Pride Month this June that will adhere to social distancing measures in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The LGBTQ2A Pride organization for the Rainy River District, Minnesota’s Koochiching County and the southern part of Treaty 3 territory is running its Pride Lives Here campaign with the support of TD Bank’s Connected Communities fund.
The campaign will encourage area residents to show their support for inclusion through window displays, lawn decor, social media content and other rainbow displays in June.
Pride Lives Here campaign signs will be available for homes and businesses by donation with contactless pickup.
“Pride is needed where it is least visible and demonstrating that everyone is welcome to live, work, learn and thrive in our communities takes on a new meaning at times when we cannot come together in common cause,” said Douglas Judson, co-chairperson of Borderland Pride, in a news release. “We think especially of those who are isolated with unsupportive families or caregivers, without access to allies or other sources of support. This is for them.”
All municipal councils in Borderland Pride’s area have received requests for Pride Month resolutions.
The Town of Fort Frances has proclaimed June as Pride Month for 2020 and in previous years, International Falls, Morley and Rainy River have also made proclamations. Last week, the Township of Emo’s town council voted against recognizing June as Pride Month.
Borderland Pride co-chairperson Peter Howie said the Pride Lives Here campaign has taken on renewed meaning after the Emo council’s decision, which he called a “setback in our efforts to promote LGBTQ2 diversity and inclusion across the Rainy River District.”
Howie said after Emo’s decision, they have heard from numerous residents and businesses asking how they could show their support for Pride.
“The silver lining of these dark moments has been care and energy from allies across the region and the desire to visibly signal their values,” he said “That enthusiasm is something our community can be proud of.”
Area residents are asked to share photos of homes, families or staff celebrating Pride and email them to borderlandpride@gmail.com.
Pride Lives Here signs can be picked up at 700 Victoria Ave., in Fort Frances where a secure donation box is located. There is no requirement to contribute.
Sign pickup spots will be announced for other communities soon.
More information, including more safe celebration plans, will be posted on the Borderland Pride Facebook group page as it becomes available.
(This story was originally published on May 21, 2020)
