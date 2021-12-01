Site selection

A drone soars over the Revell Batholith, a rock formation west of

Ignace that has six one-kilometre-long boreholes drilled in it to

determine if the site can safely store Canada’s used nuclear fuel.

 Photo courtesy of Nuclear Waste Management Organization

After four years, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s (NWMO)

borehole drilling work prior to site selection in the Ignace area is

complete.

The equipment will be removed in the coming months once downhole

testing is finished. This is a significant milestone in geoscience

work to determine whether the site can safely host a deep geological

repository for Canada’s used nuclear fuel.

“This is an exciting moment for the NWMO,” said NWMO vice-president

of site selection Lise Morton in a news release.

“A lot of work has been done, and we literally have six kilometres of

borehole samples to study.

“The information we gather from this work will be brought together

with other data as we learn about all aspects of the proposed site.”

Drilling of the NWMO’s first borehole started on Nov. 6, 2017. Since

then, a total of six one-kilometre-long boreholes have been drilled

in a rock formation known as the Revell Batholith, located south of

Highway 17, about 35 kilometres west of Ignace, between Ignace and

Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON).

Borehole drilling, coring and testing is a major part of the

geoscience work carried out in the Ignace area as well as the other

potential site being evaluated in South Bruce, Ont.

Borehole drilling and testing is part of the NWMO’s broader site

investigation work to enhance the knowledge about whether the site

can meet robust regulatory requirements.

“As part of the NWMO’s site selection process, we need to be sure

that used nuclear fuel can be safely contained in the rock to ensure

water, people and the environment are safe. Borehole drilling has

been a big part of that,” said NWMO Ignace site director Bill Gasconk

in a news release.

“We are committed to working with communities, including municipal,

First Nation and Métis communities and others in the area to safely

site this project in an area with informed and willing hosts.”

Community monitors from WLON were on-site during the borehole

drilling. They provided input on-site and they also went back and

shared information and insights with WLON so they have a better

understanding of the work happening at the borehole sites.

Tours to the borehole sites have seen approximately 200 people to

date, including students, residents and people from the region,

having travelled with NWMO staff to the Revell Batholith to learn

more about the borehole work being conducted, as well as visiting the

seismic stations and the meteorological station.

Borehole drilling, coring and downhole testing is also taking place

in South Bruce, Ont., and the drilling is anticipated to be completed

in summer 2022.