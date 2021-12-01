After four years, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s (NWMO)
borehole drilling work prior to site selection in the Ignace area is
complete.
The equipment will be removed in the coming months once downhole
testing is finished. This is a significant milestone in geoscience
work to determine whether the site can safely host a deep geological
repository for Canada’s used nuclear fuel.
“This is an exciting moment for the NWMO,” said NWMO vice-president
of site selection Lise Morton in a news release.
“A lot of work has been done, and we literally have six kilometres of
borehole samples to study.
“The information we gather from this work will be brought together
with other data as we learn about all aspects of the proposed site.”
Drilling of the NWMO’s first borehole started on Nov. 6, 2017. Since
then, a total of six one-kilometre-long boreholes have been drilled
in a rock formation known as the Revell Batholith, located south of
Highway 17, about 35 kilometres west of Ignace, between Ignace and
Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON).
Borehole drilling, coring and testing is a major part of the
geoscience work carried out in the Ignace area as well as the other
potential site being evaluated in South Bruce, Ont.
Borehole drilling and testing is part of the NWMO’s broader site
investigation work to enhance the knowledge about whether the site
can meet robust regulatory requirements.
“As part of the NWMO’s site selection process, we need to be sure
that used nuclear fuel can be safely contained in the rock to ensure
water, people and the environment are safe. Borehole drilling has
been a big part of that,” said NWMO Ignace site director Bill Gasconk
in a news release.
“We are committed to working with communities, including municipal,
First Nation and Métis communities and others in the area to safely
site this project in an area with informed and willing hosts.”
Community monitors from WLON were on-site during the borehole
drilling. They provided input on-site and they also went back and
shared information and insights with WLON so they have a better
understanding of the work happening at the borehole sites.
Tours to the borehole sites have seen approximately 200 people to
date, including students, residents and people from the region,
having travelled with NWMO staff to the Revell Batholith to learn
more about the borehole work being conducted, as well as visiting the
seismic stations and the meteorological station.
Borehole drilling, coring and downhole testing is also taking place
in South Bruce, Ont., and the drilling is anticipated to be completed
in summer 2022.
