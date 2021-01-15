Going for a stroll

Pedestrians use the pathway to walk around Boulevard Lake on Thursday

afternoon.

 By Brent Linton, CJ Staff

Community members are being reminded to stay off all natural ice

surfaces in the city, including ice at Boulevard Lake.

“Members of the public may be curious about the dam construction at

Boulevard Lake,” said Mike Vogrig, project engineer with the City of

Thunder Bay, in a news release. “However, ice on Boulevard Lake is not

safe for pedestrians.”

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you