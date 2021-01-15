Community members are being reminded to stay off all natural ice
surfaces in the city, including ice at Boulevard Lake.
“Members of the public may be curious about the dam construction at
Boulevard Lake,” said Mike Vogrig, project engineer with the City of
Thunder Bay, in a news release. “However, ice on Boulevard Lake is not
safe for pedestrians.”
