It’s almost seven o’clock on a Wednesday night. The bowling alley is all set and as the bowlers arrive, the shelf with bowling shoes starts to empty by the minute.
Most faces in the alley are familiar, veterans of the Red Rock Bowling League, but there are a few first timers.
Hands are shaken and introductions are made. One team becomes the centre of attention with their colourful uniforms. Now the ice is broken and everybody takes their place to start the night.
For around two hours, the sound of pins being struck takes over the main area at the recreation centre. Laughs, cheering and some rock music in the background complete the scene of what happens on a bowling night in Red Rock.
Fourteen teams were registered in the Bowling League this year. From October until the end of March, 70 bowlers will be gathering every week to have fun, hanging out with friends and acquaintances and of course trying to score as many points as possible at the end of the season.
• • •
The Ontario Public Library Week has ended, but left a good turnout for the Red Rock Public Library and the Friends of the Red Rock Public Library to the different activities offered, and with new patrons joining the Friends group.
At the end of the week, the winners of the photography contest, Impressions of Red Rock, were announced:
• 1st place: Donna Smeltzer.
• 2nd place: Dorothy Henderson.
• 3rd place: Kathy Chapell.
The upcoming activities at the public library are:
• Oct. 30, Halloween Family Feud: Dress up in costume and bring your family to the library from 3-4 p.m. for a fun afternoon playing games, enjoying snacks and refreshments and having the opportunity to win a prize.
• Nov. 1, Day of the Death Celebration: Starting at 6 p.m., everyone is invited to bring photos and offerings or momentos honouring loved ones no longer with us, to be part of a community altar display. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
• • •
If you are not in the mood to cook supper on Oct. 30, the Ladies of St. Hilary have you covered. From 3-5 p.m., at the St. Hilary Parish Hall you can enjoy a delicious takeout spaghetti dinnr for only $10.
• • •
The Red Rock Legion Branch 226 will be hosting their Remembrance Day Annual Banquet on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at the legion bar until Nov. 1, and they are $25 per adult and $10 for children under 12 years old.
• • •
Don’t forget that the Recreation Centre is open Tuesday to Friday from 2-10 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. This includes the bowling alley, gymnasium and locker rooms. Bowling alley, gymnasium (bouncy castles) and Teen Town room are available for private party bookings.
Contact the municipal office by calling 807-886-2245 for scheduling and booking information.
• • •
Ballots for the Halloween decoration contest will be available on Friday at the municipal office, Red Pebbles Café, Saunders Foodland and Dampier’s Offshore Variety Store.
Please drop off your ballots at the municipal office by Nov. 1 at 9 a.m., one ballot per person.
Until next time.
