A southern Ontario teenager was arrested after a police standoff in Thunder Bay’s south side on Sunday.
City police responded to reports of a male in possession of a suspected handgun in the 300 block of Cameron Street around 1:45 p.m.
Officers quickly contained the area and the standoff lasted more than five hours.
The police service’s emergency task unit entered the home around 7 p.m. and officers found a male suspect and arrested him.
The suspect attempted twice to give officers a false name upon his arrest, police claim.
Police also seized some suspected cocaine and fentanyl.
A 16-year-old boy from Ajax, Ont., was charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling, obstructing peace officer, uttering threats, failing to comply with a release order, possession of cocaine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The suspect was also found to be violating a judicial release order to not be in the City of Thunder Bay unless to attend court dates, police claim.
The identity of the accused is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The investigation is ongoing.
