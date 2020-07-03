Nine-year-old Michael Vita hit a roadblock in his quest to ride 1,000 kilometres on his bicycle by the end of summer to raise money for the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Michael began his journey on May 1 and was ahead of schedule, but the journey was put on pause in early June.
“I broke my arm while cycling on June 8 and couldn’t ride for several weeks,” he said, in a news release.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.