Two teenagers were arrested following a break-in at a vape store early Tuesday in Thunder Bay.
City police officers responded to a business in the 800 block of Red River Road around 3:50 a.m. following reports of a break and enter.
On their way to the scene, officers learned a suspect was seen entering the business using force and then fleeing with undisclosed merchandise.
Two youth suspects were involved in the incident and both suspects were found in the zero to 100 block of Oak Avenue six minutes after officers were dispatched to the incident.
A 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy have both been charged with break and enter and disguise with intent.
