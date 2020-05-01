During the winter months, Michael Vita is usually on the ski slopes.
This summer, he’ll be found most often on his bicycle.
The nine-year-old has set a lofty goal for himself — he’s going to ride his bicycle 1,000 kilometres between today and Sept. 1.
And he’s hoping to raise money for the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation by asking members of the community to sponsor each kilometre he rides.
