The Boys and Girls Club Summer Day Camp Program is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In consultation with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, along with parents and board members, the difficult decision was made to cancel the day camp program.
The camp averages 150 participants per day with a total of 300 campers taking part through the summer.
“With the restrictions . . . it is really hard to deliver a program that would be meaningful,” said executive director Albert Aiello on Thursday.
The Boys and Girls Club of Thunder Bay will be continue to monitor the directives of the health unit and the province in hopes of offering a camp in August. Parents can expect weekly updates throughout the summer.
Aiello hopes to offer special events for kids outdoors and are planning a barbecue next Tuesday, to say congratulations to kids on the past school year.
The club has also used the pandemic lockdown time to make upgrades around the Windsor Street site. Parking lot paving that was recently completed. Other work includes floor waxing, painting and computer lab renovation.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay have been serving children and youth in the city since 1971.
(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)
