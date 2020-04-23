The Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay are still finding ways to connect with kids.
“We work with kids everyday. We are front-line staff and to have that turned off is very difficult,” Albert Aiello the executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay told The Chronicle-Journal.
Kids can’t use the club’s facilities because it was among those mandated to close by the province in March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.
“We know there are kids all over the placed cooped up and they need to get out and exert some energy. It’s a difficult time for everybody — for parents and teachers too,” said Aiello.
The club was also forced to layoff staff during the closure. The club has offered a breakfast program in the city for many years but the logistics were to difficult to keep that going, as 500 to 600 breakfasts were served to kids every morning.
“The next best thing, we figure, is to utilize our Vale site and make sandwiches for the kids in the Vale and Limbrick area and also in the Academy Heights area,” said Aiello.
It’s a way to get food out there and help the kids everyday, he added.
At the Vale site, they offer self-serve with no one having to come into the building to pick anything up. You just pick-up a bag and go, said Aiello. There is no touching or physical contact and the staff all have gloves and masks.
In the Academy Heights area they are working with District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board to offer the bag lunches.
