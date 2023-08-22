Two Thunder Bay boys, aged 12 and 13, are facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening two people with knives on the city’s south side on Saturday.
City police responded to reports of a group of youths brandishing knives at another youth and a man around 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of South Edward Street.
Two male suspects were located and a pair of knives believed to have been used during the incident were found.
A 12-year-old boy is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
A 13-year-old boy is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Both youths have been released from custody with future court appearance dates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.