Thunder Bay police released surveillance footage Friday in the hope of identifying a man suspected of breaking into a south-core business last weekend.
The break-in at the Bargain Shop outlet at E. Victoria Avenue occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, police said. The suspect fled on foot with undisclosed merchandise.
He was wearing grey jogging pants, a black hooded jacket with a grey stripe on the arm, black running shoes and a bright-blue toque.
The video can be viewed on the city police website — thunderbaypolice.ca.
