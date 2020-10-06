Organizers are pleased with the results of Sunday’s CIBC Run for the Cure.
The annual event has been traditionally held at Delaney Arena with hundreds of people taking part in the opening ceremonies for the breast cancer fundraiser.
This year’s event took on a more muted tone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of people are doing their own walks whether it is in their neighbourhood or at Boulevard . . . or nature walks or hikes,” said event co-director Malissa Irvine.
