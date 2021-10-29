The Tbaytel Luncheon of Hope returns today after the pandemic cancelled last year’s event.
The annual fundraiser for breast cancer research, education, diagnosis and treatment is the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation’s first major event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars since it began for the Northern Cancer Fund, keeping the money raised in the region to support the Linda Buchan Centre, the Screen for Life Coach, breast MRI and other initiatives.
This year’s luncheon, held at the Victoria Inn starting at noon, will focus on celebrating local survivors and health-care professionals.
The speakers are oncologist Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim and breast cancer survivor Kelly Arnold.
In accordance with provincial mandates, proof of full vaccination is required to attend the event. Proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted.
