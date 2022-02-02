While the Woodcrest Road bridge is closed until it can be replaced this summer, a company is worried customers will have trouble accessing its businesses.
The bridge, located on Woodcrest Road south of John Street Road, was slated to be replaced this summer, pending approval in the 2022 municipal budget. However, a call from the public about safety concerns with the bridge prompted City of Thunder Bay engineers to conduct an inspection.
Comparing it to the last inspection done in 2020, project engineer Mike Vogrig said they noticed an increased amount of poor condition elements under the bridge.
T steel tendons, which assist in supporting the bridge, were in worse condition and one of the eight tendons had failed, which Vogrig said was a new defect since the previous inspection.
“We decided to close it then, pending a more detailed inspection and analysis, and found it to have unsatisfactory levels of safety for heavy loads,” said Vogrig.
Heavy loads include large trucks and delivery trucks.
“Since we can’t control the traffic effectively to just ensure passenger vehicles were using it, the decision was made to close it permanently until we replace it this summer,” Vogrig said, adding the bridge, which currently has a wood deck, will be replaced with a pre-cast concrete structure with a paved deck.
If approved in the budget, which is set to be ratified on Monday, Vogrig said the project should go out for tender in March.
Until the bridge is replaced, a posted detour route is available to access Woodcrest Road by Goods Road off of Belrose Road.
Sean Trevisanutto, president of Creekside Nursery and Trevisanutto’s Greenhouses, said he’s happy the bridge is being replaced but is worried customers will have trouble finding the detour route.
“Unless you’re from this area, it’s not common sense to go up to Belrose Road and down Goods (Road),” he said. “We’ve had a lot of people calling, asking if we’re closed and how to get here. The detour signs are not really well marked.”
The greenhouses are closed for the season but will reopen on March 1.
Trevisanutto hopes by then he city can put up more visible detour signs at the corners of Woodcrest, Belrose, and Goods roads.
“It should be OK, but it needs to be clearly identified,” he said.
Also part of the business is Trevi’s Treats ice cream shop, which attracts a substantial amount of pedestrian traffic.
Creekside and Trevisanutto’s also employs up to 70 people during its busiest time of the season. Most of those employees are students or older adults who take city transit or bike to work. The closest bus stop to the greenhouses is near the corner of Woodcrest and John Street Road.
Trevisanutto expressed concerns about pedestrians and cyclists not having access to the bridge. However, Vogrig confirmed the bridge is still open to pedestrians.
