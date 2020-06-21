Motorists travelling west of Marathon are to encounter traffic cones and other construction materials on the Little Pic River bridge for a third straight summer.
But the end of the project is in sight, Ministry of Transportation ministry officials say.
A $5.6-million repair on the Highway 17 bridge about 30 kilometres west of town was supposed to have been completed by last October. But there was a change in the “scope of the work” that required the repair, cleaning and re-coating of the bridge’s steel structural components, a ministry spokeswoman said Friday.
“The change in work was related to the method of surface preparation as well as the addition of a primer coating,” she said.
The current projected completion date is October of this year. The work is being carried out by a contractor from Hamilton, Ont.
The original contract for the work was for two years. Asked if the extra year would add to the cost, the ministry spokeswoman said the final tally will be released after the project has been completed.
