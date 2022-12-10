St. Ignatius High School took home the trophy in the bridge building competition hosted by Confederation College on Wednesday.
It was a competition St. Ignatius student Aidan Kostamo was doubtful they would win.
Before his team’s bridge design held 48 pounds before falling in its classroom competition, the Grade 9 student was skeptical they could pull off the win after looking at other high school teams' bridge designs.
But his crew, which also includes Blair Lysmo and Adam Lysmo, managed to come out victorious in the end. His team — guided by teacher Tony Pacifico — was among 10 from schools across Thunder Bay that participated in the contest.
As a high school student, Kostamo was excited to be at the college and able to take a look around the technology area.
Giving that peek into college life is part of the high school bridge competition, put on in collaboration between the college’s civil engineering technician program and the School of College Work Initiative (SCWI).
The college holds its bridge building competition every year among the second-year civil engineering technician students. SWCI recruitment officer, Amy Fodchuk, said they saw a fantastic opportunity to expose students in grades 9 and 10 to the program by having them compete in a similiar contest.
High schools across Thunder Bay were given packages with all the material they would need to build their bridges, which were made out of balsa wood, and the winning team from each participating tech class earned a chance to compete against the other high schools on Wednesday.
The bridge building competition also shows high school students what opportunities there are at the post-secondary education level.
“Sometimes it can be really easy to just think about the common career pathways and outputs,” Fodchuk said. “By increasing the things they’re exposed to, they may find that initial spark that says that’s the career I want to do and they might not have gotten the exposure otherwise.”
The bridges were judged by Lesley Dell, the college’s civil engineering technician program co-ordinator, and second-year civil engineering tech students who judged the structures partly on aesthetics.
“Then we will load test the bridges to failure,” Dell said. “The winning bridge will be based on a combination of those two scores.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.