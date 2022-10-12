A 38-year-old Thunder Bay man was charged with impaired driving and several other offences early Saturday after a vehicle was stopped for a road-side check in Red Lake.
Provincial police said officers encountered the accused at the intersection of highways 125 and 105 around 1 a.m. after a vehicle failed to lower its high beam to oncoming traffic.
In addition to the impaired driving offence, Dean Hickman was charged with having a blood-alcohol reading of more than 80 milligrams, driving while suspended, having a blood-alcohol reading of more than zero while designated as a novice driver and obstruct a licence plate, a provincial news release said.
Hickman, who was released from custody, is to appear in Red Lake court on Nov. 17, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
