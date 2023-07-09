The more than 40-year-old tradition of the Teddy Bears Picnic returns to Vickers Park on Tuesday.
A longstanding event in Thunder Bay, since 1980, the event from noon to 4 p.m. welcomes people to bring their favourite stuffie companions to the park for an afternoon of stage shows, food vendors, a reading area and activities provided by various community groups.
“We are thrilled to bring back the Teddy Bears Picnic to Vickers Park,” said Louisa Costanzo, supervisor of cultural development, community programming and events with the City of Thunder Bay, in a news release. “This event celebrates joy and togetherness; the day will be filled with unforgettable fun, entertainment and laughter.”
The picnic is free to attend and open to the public.
Patrons are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and stuffed animals.
