The province has so far rolled out $150 million for upgraded internet service in areas where customers experience drop-outs, sluggish speeds or no high-speed service at all.
A spokeswoman for Infrastructure Minister Laurie Scott said Monday the amount is part of an earlier $315-million pledge the department committed over five years for improved broadband service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has required more people to work from home, the money is going to be made available over two years instead of five, the spokeswoman said.
About 12 per cent of the province, including parts of the Greater Toronto Area, experience slow speeds or drop-outs.
Last week, NDP MPP Michael Mantha accused the government of dragging its feet on getting the broadband money out the door, accusing Premier Doug Ford of “re-announcing” earlier funds.
“Families without broadband are struggling to work and have their kids finish the school year,” said Mantha (Algoma-Manitoulin).
“Businesses whose clients depend on rural customers are hurting. They’re all waiting for this government to take action, and they need that help now.”
Mantha said the amount needed to bring Ontario’s broadband service up to speed is more like $1 billion.
Scott’s spokeswoman said the minister lives in a rural area and so is well aware that some parts of the province need upgrading, but said the province can’t do it alone.
“We need other partners, especially the federal government, which regulates the sector, and telecommunications providers, municipalities and others to lend their experience, expertise and investments,” the spokeswoman said.
