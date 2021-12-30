Long-time Atikokan Mayor Dennis Brown says he’s going to call it
quits at the end of next year, a retirement he’s probably earned.
Brown said he won’t run for re-election in the 2022 fall election,
after nearly 40 years of being the town’s mayor, or a councillor.
“I think it’s been long enough,” Brown said matter-of-factly Wednesday.
Brown never lost a mayoral race. He faced challengers in every
election except in 2018, when he was acclaimed.
About his four decades on council, he reflected: “I think I mostly
enjoyed it, and well, I guess it gave me something to do.”
During his lengthy tenure he witnessed the ups and downs of the
forestry industry, the transformation of the local power plant from
coal to a wood-burning facility and, earlier this year, the opening
of a new $14-million seniors apartment complex.
Not that the affable Brown always got his way.
He noted he failed to convince his fellow councillors to downsize the
number of members to five from seven to reflect a local population
decline, as other small Northwestern Ontario municipalities have done.
Atikokan’s population has steadily dwindled down to just under 3,000
in the wake of the 1980 closure of the Steeprock iron-ore mine.
“When I came here in 1966, there was 7,000 people,” Brown recalled.
The new retirement home is expected to give Atikokan’s population a
boost, attracting both newcomers and seniors who moved away because
the town lacked a retirement centre.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, a few other Northwestern Ontario political
stalwarts at the municipal level said they won’t be seeking another
term.
Among them is Dryden Mayor Greg Wilson.
“I’ve shared openly with anyone who has asked for the past year that
I would not be running again,” Wilson said.
“It’s been very satisfying to be able to pitch in and help others
contribute to the stabilization and success of the community and the
region,” he added.
Thunder Bay’s Frank Pullia, who came a close second in the city’s
2018 mayoral race, said taking another shot at the job “is highly
unlikely.”
Current Mayor Bill Mauro, who was also reached on Wednesday, said he
hasn’t made a decision on whether to seek a second term.
Sioux Lookout’s Doug Lawrance, Marathon’s Rick Dumas and Shuniah’s
Wendy Landry are among those who said they plan to seek another
mayoral term in their respective towns.
Landry, who heads the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association,
said she’s confident voters will have ample choices in the 2022
election, despite the hardships of managing municipalities during the
COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID has for sure been hard on communities and councils, but at the
same time I think people are feeling empowered by how we have all
come together and made it through so far,” Landry said.
“If anything, it’s given people perspective on life, and the value of
coming together when we can.”
Sounds like Brown and Wilson would agree with that.
