Municipal election next year

Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro has not decided yet if he will run for

re-election.

 Dan Ventrudo photo

Long-time Atikokan Mayor Dennis Brown says he’s going to call it

quits at the end of next year, a retirement he’s probably earned.

Brown said he won’t run for re-election in the 2022 fall election,

after nearly 40 years of being the town’s mayor, or a councillor.

“I think it’s been long enough,” Brown said matter-of-factly Wednesday.

Brown never lost a mayoral race. He faced challengers in every

election except in 2018, when he was acclaimed.

About his four decades on council, he reflected: “I think I mostly

enjoyed it, and well, I guess it gave me something to do.”

During his lengthy tenure he witnessed the ups and downs of the

forestry industry, the transformation of the local power plant from

coal to a wood-burning facility and, earlier this year, the opening

of a new $14-million seniors apartment complex.

Not that the affable Brown always got his way.

He noted he failed to convince his fellow councillors to downsize the

number of members to five from seven to reflect a local population

decline, as other small Northwestern Ontario municipalities have done.

Atikokan’s population has steadily dwindled down to just under 3,000

in the wake of the 1980 closure of the Steeprock iron-ore mine.

“When I came here in 1966, there was 7,000 people,” Brown recalled.

The new retirement home is expected to give Atikokan’s population a

boost, attracting both newcomers and seniors who moved away because

the town lacked a retirement centre.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, a few other Northwestern Ontario political

stalwarts at the municipal level said they won’t be seeking another

term.

Among them is Dryden Mayor Greg Wilson.

“I’ve shared openly with anyone who has asked for the past year that

I would not be running again,” Wilson said.

“It’s been very satisfying to be able to pitch in and help others

contribute to the stabilization and success of the community and the

region,” he added.

Thunder Bay’s Frank Pullia, who came a close second in the city’s

2018 mayoral race, said taking another shot at the job “is highly

unlikely.”

Current Mayor Bill Mauro, who was also reached on Wednesday, said he

hasn’t made a decision on whether to seek a second term.

Sioux Lookout’s Doug Lawrance, Marathon’s Rick Dumas and Shuniah’s

Wendy Landry are among those who said they plan to seek another

mayoral term in their respective towns.

Landry, who heads the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association,

said she’s confident voters will have ample choices in the 2022

election, despite the hardships of managing municipalities during the

COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID has for sure been hard on communities and councils, but at the

same time I think people are feeling empowered by how we have all

come together and made it through so far,” Landry said.

“If anything, it’s given people perspective on life, and the value of

coming together when we can.”

Sounds like Brown and Wilson would agree with that.