Residents in the Dryden, Fort Frances and Sioux Lookout areas are being advised to consider alternatives to brush-burning as dry conditions cause the hazard for wildfires to move into the high zone.
“To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill,” an Aviation Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) agency bulletin said last week.
It added: If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.