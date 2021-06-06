Wequedong Lodge was the recipient of personal protection equipment from Home Depot to use in their daily work assisting visitors from Northern Communities.
Brian Phillips, with Home Depot, says charitable programs at Home Depot have been contributing to organizations in and around Thunder Bay for more than 17 years.
“We chose Wequedong Lodge during this COVID pandemic situation . . . because they help northern communities and when the Indigenous population comes into the community, Wequedong Lodge takes them to their appointments and keeps them safe,” he said. “Home Depot felt giving them buckets filled with masks, sanitizers hand gel and wipes would help with the prevention of the spread of COVID.”
Phillips says they outfitted each of their vans with a bucket of items and gave them $250 in gift cards for additional sanitization items or construction supplies.
On the Home Depot website, there is a link for organizations to apply for a grant or funding.
