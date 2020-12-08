After 16 years as the president and chief executive officer of St. Joseph’s Care Group, Tracy Buckler has announced her planned retirement.
“I am fortunate to have had a career in an organization that has amazing staff and a mission-focused board,” said Buckler, in a news release. “We have all worked together to ensure we continue the long tradition of meeting the unmet needs of the most vulnerable throughout Northwestern Ontario.”
