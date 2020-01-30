The proposed tax levy in Thunder Bay, before growth, was raised to 2.93 per cent on Wednesday after city council voted in favour to increase the Youth and Cultural Funding Program grant by $31,000 for allocation of a Lakehead Social Planning Council operating grant.
After growth, the levy is projected to be 2.09 per cent.
Here is a recap of the budget deliberation at Wednesday evening’s council meeting:
• The installation of new fuel tanks in city yards will be revisited in June pending the outcome of the program and Service review in the next six months.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.